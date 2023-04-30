Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,887 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 41,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

PBH opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

