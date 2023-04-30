Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 31,128 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,312 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,128 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Transocean were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 53.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Transocean by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

RIG stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

