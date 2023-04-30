Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 401 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 53.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 1.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

Shares of ZD opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.16. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $94.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.54 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

