Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 544 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kemper were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,701,000 after purchasing an additional 182,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kemper by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,684,000 after purchasing an additional 65,674 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,963,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kemper by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,433,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Price Performance

KMPR stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.89. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is -26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Stories

