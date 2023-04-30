Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Adient were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Adient by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ADNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE:ADNT opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

