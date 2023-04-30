Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 153.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BXMT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of BXMT opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,067.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,067.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

