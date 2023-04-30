Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Everi were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,105,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,034,000 after purchasing an additional 231,099 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Everi by 5.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,472,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,762,000 after purchasing an additional 291,696 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Everi by 6.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,048,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,094 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Everi by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 220,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Everi by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,856,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE EVRI opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.34. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $21.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.55 million. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,007.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,007.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,211.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Everi

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.