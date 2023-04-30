Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $171,169,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $71,167,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $44,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $20,038,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 167.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 776,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 485,917 shares during the period. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $32.93.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2155 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 111.69%.

IVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised InvenTrust Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.