Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $171,169,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $71,167,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $44,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $20,038,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 167.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 776,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 485,917 shares during the period. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $32.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised InvenTrust Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
About InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.
