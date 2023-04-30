Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 2.4 %

TMHC stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $43.13.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TMHC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $10,973,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,664.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,611,351. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

