Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $457,000 Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after buying an additional 526,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after buying an additional 508,580 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,295,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 738,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 215,405 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 115,100 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $19.23 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

