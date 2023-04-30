Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after buying an additional 174,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 25.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,791 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 667,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,755,000 after purchasing an additional 90,523 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 179.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 49,314 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

BOH opened at $48.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BOH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

