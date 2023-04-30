Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $877,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,591,197.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $877,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,197.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $795,421.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,457 shares of company stock worth $3,626,421. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SPXC opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.40. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6,368,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair started coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut SPX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

