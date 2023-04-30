Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $491,000 Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lyft were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Optas LLC increased its position in Lyft by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,848 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lyft by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.73. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 112.05% and a negative net margin of 38.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush cut shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

