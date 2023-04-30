Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $496,000 Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 179.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 262.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,511,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,219,524.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 60,663 shares of company stock worth $7,759,175. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NSIT opened at $120.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.15 and a 200-day moving average of $114.32. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $144.84. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

