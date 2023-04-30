Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $509,000 Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 23.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of UUUU opened at $5.71 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $902.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Fuels Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. It also operates the Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill projects. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.