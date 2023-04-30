Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $510,000 Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AAON were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 39.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AAON in the third quarter worth $32,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in AAON in the first quarter worth $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the first quarter worth $53,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AAON. CJS Securities cut shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AAON Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $98.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.07. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Insider Activity at AAON

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,505.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,505.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Further Reading

