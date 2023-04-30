Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $513,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Celsius were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Celsius by 224.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 437.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $95.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.89. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $122.24.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CELH shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

