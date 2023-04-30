Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $548,000 Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $42.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $39.92.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

