Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD opened at $125.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.05. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.65%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,789. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

