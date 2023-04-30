Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teradata were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,371,000 after purchasing an additional 562,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,590,000 after purchasing an additional 446,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after purchasing an additional 443,486 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 936.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 396,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 357,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDC. Guggenheim began coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 129.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

