Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,364 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $693,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 56,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 82,877 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Haddad bought 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of ASB stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $25.50.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

