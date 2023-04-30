Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,871 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $29.76 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Benchmark raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.69.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.