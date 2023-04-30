Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 24,415 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 347,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 339,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 35,606 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 860,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 39,656 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Featured Stories

