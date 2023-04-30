Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 3,607 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,352,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,227,000 after buying an additional 172,860 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 49,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.66. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $58.41.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.65 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

TNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,536.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

