Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,077 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SunOpta during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 200.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 89.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Stock Performance

NASDAQ STKL opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $981.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $11.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

