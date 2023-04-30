Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 856 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

HHC opened at $77.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average of $75.47. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $102.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.82 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 12,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.88 per share, with a total value of $930,908.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,973,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,065,128.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 12,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.88 per share, with a total value of $930,908.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,973,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,065,128.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $84,337.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,825.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 83,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,503 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

