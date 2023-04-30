Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in XPO were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in XPO by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in XPO by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in XPO by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $45.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

