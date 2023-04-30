Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Herc were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the third quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the third quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Herc by 95.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRI. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Herc Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $11,696,823.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,853,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,324,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $6,018,216.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,215,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,328,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $11,696,823.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,853,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,324,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 297,419 shares of company stock valued at $45,919,771 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRI opened at $100.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.47. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $162.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.94.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.29 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

Herc Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.