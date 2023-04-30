Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in New Relic were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

New Relic Stock Performance

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,096,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,093,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,207,255.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,873 shares of company stock worth $2,115,038. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.91. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.65.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.