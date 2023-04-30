Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avient were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avient by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,808,000 after purchasing an additional 417,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avient by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Avient by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,981,000 after purchasing an additional 212,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Avient by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,739,000 after purchasing an additional 142,503 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Avient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,060,000 after purchasing an additional 147,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVNT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Avient Price Performance

NYSE:AVNT opened at $38.51 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $52.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

