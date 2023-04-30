Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Euronav were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Palliser Capital UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. DNB Markets raised their price target on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronav in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

EURN opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.22. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $322.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.95 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.67%. Analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

