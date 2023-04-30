Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kohl’s by 279.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 164,186 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 49,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Trading Down 0.8 %

KSS stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KSS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury bought 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

