Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 475 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cactus were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cactus by 59.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cactus in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cactus by 286.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cactus by 48.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 70.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In other Cactus news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $142,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,021.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $40.48 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Cactus had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $187.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

