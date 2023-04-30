Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,893 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,293,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,528,000 after acquiring an additional 220,417 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,545,000 after acquiring an additional 572,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35,889 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 719,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,499,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $76.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $120.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $529.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.43 million. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

