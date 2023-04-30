Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 920 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,260,000 after acquiring an additional 716,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PBF Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,162,000 after acquiring an additional 411,975 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,030,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 16.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 236,604 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE:PBF opened at $34.86 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

