1,000 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,900,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,176,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,244,000 after purchasing an additional 256,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,845,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,750,000 after buying an additional 468,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock opened at $94.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $96.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.23.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

