1,000 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806,315 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nasdaq by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after buying an additional 4,050,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $55.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $59.55. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,153.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,098 shares of company stock valued at $582,994. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.