1,052 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Copart by 1,446.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Copart by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,367 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 251,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 125,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.
Copart Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of CPRT stock opened at $79.05 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $79.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.17. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Insider Activity at Copart
In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Copart Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
