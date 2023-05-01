1,052 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Copart by 1,446.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Copart by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,367 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 251,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 125,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $79.05 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $79.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.17. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

