10,552 Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 112.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 469.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 51,190 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth $270,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $321,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $37.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.54%.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

