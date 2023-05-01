12,000 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookfield Trading Up 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of BN stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Further Reading

