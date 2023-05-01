1,302 Shares in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 887,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after acquiring an additional 226,081 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 791,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 227,479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 915.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 175,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 158,190 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $38.62.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

