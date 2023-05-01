1,332 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,332 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,739 shares of company stock worth $10,245,859. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PulteGroup Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

PHM stock opened at $67.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.