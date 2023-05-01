1,398,194 Shares in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) Bought by Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,398,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $89,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 88,231 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of THRX opened at $10.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 4.07. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

