15,633 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Horizon Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

NYSE:FHN opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

