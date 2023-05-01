23,000 Shares in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

ChargePoint Trading Down 2.7 %

ChargePoint stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.69. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $136,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $136,074.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,686 over the last three months. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

