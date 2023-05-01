23,819 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,819 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 95,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 449,737 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $636,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,586.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $105.45 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.23. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 251.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.