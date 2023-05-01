23,819 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,819 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 95,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 449,737 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $105.45 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.23. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 251.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
