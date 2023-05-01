2,386 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Ameren by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 87,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $88.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.83. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $97.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

