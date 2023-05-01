37,184 Shares in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 37,184 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after buying an additional 282,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arch Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,575,000 after buying an additional 28,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,051,000 after buying an additional 31,614 shares during the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 661,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,441,000 after buying an additional 77,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arch Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,453,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Shares of ARCH stock opened at $122.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.67. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $183.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.46 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 100.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.63%.
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
