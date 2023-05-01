3,734 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $69.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.59%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

