40,945 Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AQN. Raymond James cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CIBC cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.38%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

